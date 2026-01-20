CISF to launch ‘Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026’

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to launch the second edition of the CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon – 2026, a massive national initiative that aims to enhance awareness and unity in the country’s coastal security.

The cyclothon will be virtually flagged off on January 28 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in the presence of senior officials and dignitaries.

The 2026 cyclothon, based on the success of its first edition, continues to promote the theme of “Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat” (Secure Coasts, Prosperous India), which combines patriotism with public participation in the spirit of Vande Mataram.

India’s coastline is home to over 250 ports, including 72 EXIM ports, which account for close to 95 per cent of the country’s trade. The coastline infrastructure, including refineries, shipyards, and nuclear power plants, is crucial to the country’s economic development and security, yet it is also susceptible to risks such as smuggling, infiltration, and trafficking.

CISF has been protecting the country’s major ports and strategic coastline for over five decades. The 25-day cyclothon will span an impressive 6,553 kilometres of India’s entire mainland coastline. Two teams will set off simultaneously from Lakhpat Fort in Gujarat and Bakkhali in West Bengal, meeting at Kochi in Kerala on February 22. The route will take them through some of the country’s biggest coastal cities, like Surat, Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore, Haldia, Konark, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Pondicherry, and Kanyakumari.

A total of 130 CISF personnel, including 65 women, will participate in the event after undergoing rigorous training in endurance, safety, and long-distance cycling. Apart from the event, the cyclothon also gives a lot of importance to grassroots outreach.

The cyclists will halt overnight at over 50 coastal villages along the way, interacting with fishermen and villagers to spread awareness about crime vigilance, drug abuse, human trafficking, fitness, cleanliness, and environmental protection. As the designated security organisation for ports under the ISPS Code, CISF remains a vital force in maritime security. With the Coastal Cyclothon-2026, the CISF seeks to enhance public awareness and cooperation with coastal communities and reaffirm India’s commitment to secure and prosperous shores.