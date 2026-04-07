CISF teams shine in police football meet

Hyderabad: The CISF men’s football team clinched gold with an impressive performance at the 74th BN Mullick football tournament, while the women’s team secured bronze, showcasing commendable determination.



Held in Hyderabad between March 23 and April 5, the competition brought together police squads from every corner of India. Victory went to the CISF men’s side after they edged past the Goa Police by one goal to nil in a tense final match.

Thirty-five teams took part, yet it was CISF that stood tallest at the end. Not for the first time - this win repeats their earlier triumph, confirming their rising presence in national-level police football contests.

A fresh win came through when the new CISF women’s football squad stepped into the tournament. Not just participants, they stood tall among the nine sides. Victory arrived by a 2–0 edge over Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). That finish locked in the bronze prize.

Folks in charge noted how well each squad played shows solid prep, tight control, and working together across the unit. A top-three result by the female side stands out - many view it as a hopeful signal ahead for women’s soccer under CISF’s wing.

A top sports meet for police teams saw Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy show up as the chief guest. Though busy, he made time to be there, marking the moment without long speeches or fanfare.

Only cheers followed the wins, as CISF leaders praised athletes, trainers, and those behind the scenes - each win seen not just as triumph but proof of steady strength woven into daily effort.