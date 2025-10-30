CISF signs MoU with NIA for 167 residential quarters on no-cost basis

NEW DELHI: In a major welfare initiative for improving housing satisfaction for its personnel, the Central Industrial Security Force has signed an MoU with the National Investigation Agency for the takeover of 167 newly constructed residential quarters and a community hall at Maidan garhi, New Delhi.

The arrangement, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be for a period of 15 years on a “no-cost basis”.

It includes 15 Type-IV, 77 Type-III, and 75 Type-II quarters, designed to provide comfortable and secure housing for the personnel serving in CISF in the National Capital Region.

The MoU was signed by Sreejith T, SP, representative of NIA, and Vishal Dubey, Senior Commandant, representative of CISF, in the presence of Vijay Prakash, ADG, Headquarters, CISF, and Santosh Rastogi, IG, NIA, along with senior officers from both organisations.

Housing satisfaction has become one of the major welfare priorities for the Force, with CISF’s increasing responsibilities amongst the new establishments. In Delhi, a large number of CISF units are deployed at MHA-funded institutions, and, therefore, the demand for official accommodation is high. The allotment of NIA residential quarters is expected to go a long way in improving housing satisfaction among CISF personnel posted in the region.

The NIA has demonstrated excellent inter-agency cooperation in agreeing to share its project’s residential infrastructure up to 75 percent with CISF. Indeed, this would help the CISF personnel to live in a secure, well-equipped campus and create a better collective community with shared logistics and community care.

Apart from this contract, the CISF is also engaged in constructing new family quarters at Maidan garhi and Saket through reputed government construction agencies like NBCC and CPWD. Many other housing and infrastructure works involving office extensions and new residential colonies in different parts of the country are being undertaken. These projects, when completed, will go a long way in improving the housing satisfaction ratio in MHA-funded CISF units across the country.