CISF revamps training to be battle-ready and tech-savvy

HYDERABAD: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has unveiled a comprehensive overhaul of training standards with the goal of emerging as a battle-hardened, technology-enabled, and future-capable force.

The reforms were finalised at the Annual Training Conference – 2025 at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Hyderabad, presided over by CISF Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti.

The meet convened top officers from all over the nation and charted out a plan to take operational readiness to the zenith of the Central Armed Police Forces. One of the key reforms is the implementation of a “One Force, One Outdoor Standard” policy, under which officers ofall ranks will adhere to the same strict battle standards as followed by the National Security Guard (NSG). Training shall henceforth consist of 26 high-difficulty combat challenges, 21 km half-marathons in all fundamental courses, and counter-terrorist modules taught by instructors from special forces.

The modernisation push is also technology-orientated. Twenty cutting-edge security systems—like drones, counter-drone systems, cyber security, artificial intelligence, and integrated command and control centres—are to be added to the training system. Trainees will be exposed to these technologies right from the beginning of academy training, coupled with new Digital Command and Control Centres across all training centres.

Combat readiness aside, CISF is also laying stress on multi-skill readiness. All the staff will henceforth be accredited as first responders in fire, disaster management, and medical emergencies.

All prospective recruits meeting the criteria will be eligible for airport screening responsibilities even at the basic training stage itself, enabling immediate deployment in key aviation centres. In order to augment instructional strength, CISF will establish a pool of 2,000 empanelled instructors and set aside 10 per cent of training seats for women.