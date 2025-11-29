CISF retains CAPFs NHRC Debate Competition Trophy 2025

NEW DELHI: In an outstanding display of intellectual acumen and oratory skill, the Central Industrial Security Force has successfully retained the prestigious rolling trophy at the 30th CAPFs NHRC Debate Competition-2025. The victory is a statement of its dominance in consecutive years since 2014, marking the 12th year at the top position.

The finals of the competition were held in New Delhi on Thursday, in the presence of senior officers from the National Human Rights Commission along with various government agencies. Chairperson of NHRC, Justice V Ramasubramanian graced the occasion and presented the winning trophy to the CISF team along with felicitations to the runners-up.

This year’s contest witnessed the participation of 24 contestants from six Central Armed Police Forces, competing in both Hindi and English categories. CISF officers performed remarkably well in both categories and won first position in both the Hindi (Assistant Commandant Mayank Verma—Against the Motion) and English (Assistant Commandant Arundhathi V—Against the Motion) categories. In the Hindi category, Assam Rifles and Border Security Force attained second and third positions, respectively.