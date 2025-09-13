CISF renews its alliance with Mpower for ‘Project Mann’

NEW DELHI: To further enhance mental health care for its personnel and their families, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) today inked an extension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mpower, a mental

health social enterprise of the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET).

The pact is to extend its flagship programme, Project Mann, for another three years after the successful rollout in the last year.

The MoU was signed ceremonially by Parveen Sheikh, President, Mpower, and Sudha Senthil, Vice President, Sanrakshika, in the presence of the top CISF officials. Ajay Dahiya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), INT, CISF, said that the impact of the programme has been far-reaching across the force.

In less than a year, Project Mann has reached over 75,000 staff and families, breaking down stigma around mental health and building resilience. The renewal will provide continuity of these critical services,” he added.

Today, 23 Mpower counsellors and clinical psychologists are stationed in 13 CISF sectors.

Under the renewed agreement, 30 counsellors will be deployed, and services will be extended to Patna, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Bhopal/Indore, Jammu, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Cochin, providing greater geographical coverage.

Suicide rates in CISF have already dropped below the national average in 2024 and 2025—a true reflection of the success of the programme.