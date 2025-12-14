CISF renders inmost tribute to martyrs on 24th anniversary of attack on Parliament

NEW DELHI: The 24th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Parliament of India saw a respectful tribute paid on Wednesday at the Parliament House Complex as a remembrance to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the democratic institutions of the country.

Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes, followed by a minute of silence in respect to the departed souls.

This event marked the collective determination of our country to pay homage to the ultimate sacrifice made by our security men in order to protect the Temple of Democracy.

On this occasion, a delegation of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) performed the Guard of Honour and Shok Shastra ceremony, which is a gesture of respect, gratitude, and remembrance. The event was a result of the proper training, discipline, and professionalism of the force members.

Praveen Ranjan, the Director General (DG) of CISF, attended the event to pay homage to the martyrs. The Director General complimented the CISF contingent on their flawless ceremony performance.

The CISF, he reiterated, remains as strongly committed as ever to safeguarding India’s most essential democratic institutions.

The event is a reminder of the strength of the members of the security force who challenged terrorism to safeguard the safety and sanctity of the Parliament.

The sacrifice is remembered with reverence, recognising the commitment to the principles of democracy and national security.