CISF prevents attempt to smuggle drugs; 21 kg of cannabis recovered at Imphal airport

IMPHAL: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff deployed at Imphal Airport prevented two travellers from smuggling approximately 21.36 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) into Delhi on Monday afternoon.

The incident, the CISF officials said, took place on September 29, 2025, at around 3:17 pm when Lady Sub-Inspectors (Executive) Ch. Bidiyabai Devi and Madhu, who were deployed on duty at the Departure Gate and Random X-BIS point, respectively, sent two passengers on Air India Express flight IX-1143 for a random check of their luggage. During examination, the bags were found to have suspected cannabis hidden inside.

Both commuters, 20 and 21 years old and natives of Imphal West, Manipur, were caught in possession of 10 kilograms and 11.30 kilograms of cannabis, respectively. The combined contraband seized is worth more than Rs 20 lakh in the black market. The seizure was conducted in the presence of CISF Intelligence Wing officials, airport police, and Airport Authority of India officials.