CISF organises workshop to enhance airport security, passenger convenience

NEW DELHI: As a significant move towards improving airport security and making air travel more convenient for passengers, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a high-level “Functional Workshop of Airport Sector” on Friday at its Airport Sector Headquarters, New Delhi. The workshop had the participation of senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airport Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Immigration, Delhi Police, Special Protection Group, National Security Guard, DIAL, and major carriers like Air India Express and Indigo. The workshop sought to tackle the changing security issues in the aviation industry and underlined the importance of smart, holistic solutions that strike a balance between security and passenger convenience.

All discussions centred around employing cutting-edge technology such as facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition, biometric access, and artificial intelligence to automate security processes, alleviate congestion, and enhance response time. Among the major themes of the workshop was the integration of biometric entry passes (AEP), CCTV monitoring, and fast-tag vehicles, which are anticipated to greatly reduce wait times and improve the overall effectiveness of airport operations. Artificial intelligence for risk assessment and threat detection based on data was also presented as a leading tool in the anticipation and prevention of security breaches. Particular emphasis was laid on enhancing the experience of both regular flyers and occasional flyers by providing integrated training for all airport stakeholders. By standardising operational and training processes, the CISF plans to provide a more consistent, professional, and passenger-friendly experience at all 69 airports that fall under its domain. VIP security measures and anti-drone technologies were also highlighted, with the focus on a layered defence paradigm guaranteeing top-notch security without interfering with airport functioning.