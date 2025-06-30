CISF organises workshop on airport security

NEW DELHI: As a significant move towards improving airport security and making air travel more convenient for passengers, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a high-level “Functional Workshop of Airport Sector” on Friday at its Airport Sector Headquarters, New Delhi.

The workshop had the participation of senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airport Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Immigration, Delhi Police, Special Protection Group, National Security Guard, DIAL, and major carriers like Air India Express and Indigo.

The workshop sought to tackle the changing security issues in the aviation industry and underlined the importance of smart, holistic solutions that strike a balance between security and passenger convenience.

All discussions centred around employing cutting-edge technology such as facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition, biometric access, and artificial intelligence to automate security processes, alleviate congestion, and enhance response time.

VIP security measures and anti-drone technologies were also highlighted, with the focus on a layered defence paradigm guaranteeing top-notch security without interfering with airport functioning.

The workshop emphasised the need for enhanced passenger grievance mechanisms with quick response systems, humane staff conduct, and immediate resolution through channels such as AirSewa.

CISF officials reinforced that aviation security has to be updated according to international developments.

Special Director General of the Airport Sector, Praveer Ranjan, underscored the need for uninterrupted inter-agency coordination and information sharing. DGCA’s Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and CISF chiefs Vijay Prakash and Jose Mohan reiterated a common vision of standardised, cooperative, and tech-oriented aviation security.