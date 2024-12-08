CISF launches quality control unit to improve aviation security at airports

NEW DELHI: In a step to raise safety levels in aviation, CISF set up an Internal Quality Control Unit (IQCU) to monitor and heighten security standards at all of India’s 68 airports.

The IQCU is an integrated part of the Aviation Security Control Centre (ASCC) inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 22, 2023. The ASCC will be equipped with state-of-the-art components such as the Incident Management Centre, Aviation Research and Data Centre, and Centralised Communication Control Centre, which will closely work with the IQCU to overcome emerging security challenges and develop the overall security infrastructure at Indian airports. Importantly, this system will also extend its coverage to airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAAN), ensuring comprehensive security across the aviation sector.

The IQCU will be headed by the senior CISF officer, which will comprise the national auditors and field-experienced personnel along with the certified AVSEC trainers. The specialised team will focus on ensuring standardisation of security operations, conducting internal audits with the recommendation of technological upgradation based on international best practice and field trials. It shall also monitor, review, as well as update security procedures relating to guidelines issued by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), BCAS, and NCASQCP.

More enhanced performance efficiency will come through evaluating feedback from ASGs set up at the airports themselves, identifying and closing down operational gaps through corrective steps. Maintaining high levels of quality control will seek to achieve consistency in practices and enhance overall performance along with increased use of technological services.