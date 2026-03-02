CISF launches new insignia for senior constables

New Delhi: Ahead of its Raising Day, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced a new insignia for senior constables to recognise over a decade of clean and dedicated service.



For the first time in its history, the force has approved an insignia to visibly honour constables who have completed more than ten years of disciplined service.

A formal order issued at CISF Headquarters will see 32,545 constables awarded the insignia.

A pinning ceremony was held in the presence of Director General Parveer Ranjan, who lauded personnel and their families for their commitment.