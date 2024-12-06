CISF launches e-service book portal to modernise pension processing & service records management

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) launched its E-Service Book portal as part of the “National Digital India” initiative undertaken by the Government of India.

The objective of this step is to bring about a transformation in the pension processing system for retiring personnel and ensure smooth access to their service records for serving members.

The E-Service Book portal would obviate the present system delay due to which, because of the transfer of service books from one office to another, the pensionary benefits to the retiring personnel used to get delayed for many months.

With this portal, the process of pension shall be easy, and all retirement dues would reach the personnel on the retirement date.

One of the standout features of the E-Service Book is its real-time tracking capability. Stakeholders, including parent units, higher administrative formations, and RAPO/PAO offices, can monitor the status of pension files, fostering transparency and accountability.

This will directly benefit the approximately 2,400 personnel retiring annually, particularly those stationed in remote areas, where logistical challenges have historically delayed processing.

This online portal was developed after consulting with key stakeholders, including the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Pay and Accounts Offices (PAO/RAPOs), ensuring that the system meets all administrative and operational requirements.

In addition to pension-related improvements, the E-Service Book grants serving personnel direct online access to their service records. In this way, they are able to check their records, note any discrepancies, and take corrective action well in advance.

The portal facilitates career planning and retirement preparation while supporting organisational transparency through accurate and complete data on service.

The digital framework also allows multiple stakeholders to collaborate on a single platform, easing communication and time to resolution for queries. This is likely to revolutionise the efficiency of CISF’s administrative processes.

The E-Service Book is a transformative step that modernises the pension processing system while ensuring a transparent and convenient service experience for all CISF personnel.

This initiative exemplifies our commitment to Digital India and efficient service delivery,” said Deepak Verma, Deputy Inspector General (INT), CISF.