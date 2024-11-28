CISF launches e-service book portal

new delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced the E-Service Book portal, a digital platform aimed at enhancing efficiency in pension processing and service record management. This initiative is expected to benefit both retiring and serving personnel.

The E-Service Book portal has been designed to reduce delays in the physical transfer of service books, which often acts as a barrier to the disbursal of pension benefits in a timely manner. With nearly 2,400 personnel retiring annually, the new system ensures that all pensionary benefits are disbursed on the date of retirement itself, said Deepak Verma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CISF.

The portal enables real-time tracking of pension files, allowing stakeholders to

track their status, thereby bringing about more transparency and accountability. It cuts down the need for frequent follow-ups while ensuring timely updates for all concerned parties.

The current manual process often results in delays and errors, especially for personnel deployed to remote locations. hrough this mechanism, personnel can address errors in records on time and, hence, ensure correctness in all those records that might be useful at any career or retirement juncture.

The E-Service Book eliminates such bottlenecks by digitising records and creating a unified platform for stakeholdersrecords, Verma said.