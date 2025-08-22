CISF introduces first-ever private security training course at ports to enhance hybrid security model

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance port security, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced its first-ever specialised training programme for private security personnel working at ports.

The initiative, inducted concurrently at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Mumbai and Chennai Port Authority (ChPA), is intended to enhance India’s hybrid port security model in terms of capacity building, uniform protocols, and adherence to international maritime codes.

India possesses almost 200 smaller and medium-sized ports, out of which some 65–68 actually deal with cargo. Though CISF guards all 13 major ports, private security organisations have a key role to play for cargo areas, godowns, entry points, and installations at smaller ports. Identifying the necessity for uniform security levels, the CISF developed this pilot project with inputs from port authorities, Customs, shipping lines, and freight forwarding agents.

The two-week Port Facility Security Course, developed with the Directorate General of Shipping and other stakeholders, equips private security staff with essential knowledge of port operations, threat identification, and emergency response. It also covers legal frameworks, use of technical security equipment, and international standards under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

Training modules integrate classroom instruction with practical drills provided by CISF, Customs, Marine Departments, and Port Health Organisation experts. The programme provides organised and standardised security practices in various port facilities.

In the pilot stage, 40 private security staff of JNPA Sheva, DPA Kandla, and MPA Mumbai participated at the JNPA training institute, whereas 26 staff from New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) Ennore, Chennai Port Authority (ChPA), and VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) Tuticorin enrolled in the course at ChPA Training Centre, Chennai. CISF will roll out the programme to other ports on both coasts in the next few months.

At the first session in Chennai, Sunil Paliwal, IAS, Chairperson, ChPA, highlighted: “The launch of this course is a decisive step towards port security management.” Welcoming the initiative, SR Saravanan, IPS, Inspector General, CISF (South Sector), noted: “By delivering specialised training specific to the port’s complex environment, we are indeed equipping security personnel with the ability to carry out duties confidently and professionally, thereby protecting key infrastructure and commerce.”

The move comes against the backdrop of increased maritime security issues, with Indian ports having been briefly upgraded to MARSEC Level 2 earlier this year, necessitating greater vigilance and cooperation. In this context, the Port Facility Security Course has been viewed as a strategic move to enhance resilience in the face of evolving threats while enhancing India’s position in safeguarding maritime commerce in the Indian Ocean region.