CISF introduces first-ever private security training course at ports

NEW DELHI: In a move to enhance port security, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced its first-ever specialised training programme for private security personnel working at ports.

The initiative, inducted concurrently at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Mumbai and Chennai Port Authority (ChPA), is intended to enhance India’s hybrid port security model in terms of capacity building, uniform protocols, and adherence to international maritime codes.

India possesses almost 200 smaller and medium-sized ports, out of which some 65–68 actually deal with cargo. Though CISF guards all 13 major ports, private security organisations have a key role to play for cargo areas, godowns, entry points, and installations at smaller ports. Identifying the necessity for uniform security levels, the CISF developed this pilot project with inputs from port authorities, Customs, shipping lines, and freight forwarding agents.

The two-week Port Facility Security Course, developed with the Directorate General of Shipping and other stakeholders, equips private security staff with essential knowledge of port operations, threat identification, and emergency response.