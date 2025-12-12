CISF inducts new unit at Talaipalli coal mine

CHHATTISGARH: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has formally inducted its new unit at NTPC’s Talaipalli Coal Mining Project in Raigarh, giving a big boost to the security of India’s energy infrastructure. The deployment marks the operational launch of the CISF’s 362nd Unit at one of India’s key captive coal mines. As part of this first phase, a total of 101 personnel have been positioned against a sanctioned strength of 265; further deployment is planned as project operations and CISF infrastructure expand.

The induction programme was witnessed by top brass of the CISF, NTPC officials, project staff and representatives of the local community. The security key of the unit was handed over to Nilima Rani Singh, Inspector General, CISF, CS Headquarters Bhilai, by Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Talaipalli, marking the formal induction of security responsibilities. The programme was also attended by Daya Shankar, DIG/CZ, CISF Headquarters Bhilai, and Piyali Sharma, DIG/CS, CISF Headquarters Bhilai, along with senior dignitaries of NTPC.

The mining project supplies coal to the Lara Super Thermal Power Plant and is an important cog in the energy value chain for power availability in various states. Its mine has already achieved a production of more than a double-digit million tonnes, and continuing operations are crucial for grid stability and industrial growth. Considering the historical left-wing extremism exposure in the region and the scale of operations, the induction of CISF is considered a very strategic necessity towards the protection of high-value assets, dissuasion of illegal mining, and putting a premium on the security of people and equipment.