CISF inducts largest-ever sports batch at passing out parade in Deoli

DEOLI (RAJASTHAN): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) held the Passing Out Parade of the 7th Batch of Head Constables (Sports) on Thursday at its Recruitment Training Centre (RTC) in Deoli, which marked the entry of 324 sportspersons recruited as part of the largest sports quota recruitment drive conducted by the CISF in 2025.



The event was witnessed by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Director General CISF Praveer Ranjan.

The Dikshant Parade was commanded by Parade Commander HC Vanshikha Shekhawat, with HC Vidhi as Parade Second-in-Command. The recruits displayed excellent drill, discipline, and coordination during the ceremonial march.

Of the total number of inductees, 171 are women, which clearly reflects CISF’s focus on gender parity and women’s participation in sports.

The fresh batch underwent an intensive 16-week basic training course at RTC Deoli, which included physical training, drill, weapons training, unarmed combat, industrial security, law, human rights, gender sensitisation, and soft skills.

Addressing the trainees, the chief guest motivated them to continue their passion for sports, along with their respective jobs, and help make India one of the top 10 sporting nations by 2036.