CISF inducts 11,729 new constables

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will induct 11,729 newly trained Constable/GD recruits, considered one of the largest expansions in the Force’s recent history, into its operational ranks on 15 November.

The recruits passed out from six Regional Training Centres located in Barwaha (Madhya Pradesh), Deoli and Behror (Rajasthan), Thakkolam (Tamil Nadu), Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), and Mundali (Odisha). The induction of this batch will increase CISF’s operational strength by 8 per cent.

This major augmentation comes with the Ministry of Home Affairs approving an enhanced ceiling of 2.2 lakh personnel for the CISF, enabling it to meet its expanding national security responsibilities.

Presently, CISF secures more than 360 vital installations across the country, including airports, seaports, nuclear facilities, metro networks, steel plants and several units located in high-threat regions. The fresh induction is expected to significantly bolster operations at these critical sites.

The new manpower will also help CISF to meet the requirements at several newly added high-importance installations such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Bhakra Dam, and other major infrastructure projects that have been brought under its security cover in recent times.