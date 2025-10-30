CISF inducted at Navi Mumbai International Airport

NAVI MUMBAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been formally inducted in the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), and this is one of the biggest achievements of India’s aviation security structure.

The induction process, started on October 29, 2025, will be done in phases and initially deploy 900 personnel out of the sanctioned 1,840.

With the induction of NMIA, the CISF now enjoys security cover to 71 airports nationwide under its specialist Aviation Security Group (ASG).

The formal induction ceremony, which took place at NMIA, was attended by Praveer Ranjan, Director General of CISF, as the Chief Guest, and by Binita Thakur, ADG (Airport Sector).