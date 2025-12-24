CISF holds study programme for visiting officers of Nepal Armed Police Force

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday conducted a study programme for a group of 19 officers of the Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) at its headquarters in New Delhi as a move aimed at enhancing professional interactions and best practices in the sphere of industrial and internal security.

The guest officers are participating in an officers’ course organised by the Nepal Armed Police Force and are in the process of undertaking this study tour as part of their training programme in the fourth semester. The Nepal APF is unique in being the only force that is considered to be a paramilitary force within the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, with mandated tasks such as security, protection of VIPs, and protection of vital installations.

This interaction programme was presided over by Vijay Prakash, IPS, Additional Director General (Headquarters), CISF. During the inaugural session, Vinay Kajla, Deputy Inspector General (Training), gave an overview of the CISF’s role, responsibilities, and organisational structure to the delegation, which included the CISF’s mandate for providing overall security to the critical infrastructure of the country.

The foreign officers were also informed of CISF’s responses to evolving security challenges, such as establishing Drone Training Schools at the National Industrial Security Academy located in Hyderabad and another located at the Regional Training Centre in Bhilai that concentrate on responding to evolving drone threats.

In an interactive session, the Nepal Armed Police Force was seeking details regarding CISF’s posting policies and internal procedures. Enquiries were answered by senior CISF officials, who also briefed regarding professional security consultancy services provided by the CISF. CISF extends consultancy assistance to private, government, and semi-government bodies at a nominal rate to aid in improving the security structure of important installations.

In his concluding address, Shambhu Subedi, Deputy Inspector General, Nepal Armed Police Force, thanked the Government of India and CISF for the warm hospitality they had received during their visit and portrayed how this visit would be useful in elevating the professionalism of the officers in APF. He also gave an overview of training sessions organised in Nepal for the officers of APF. A memento was presented to the visiting officers on the occasion.

After this interaction at the CISF Headquarters, the delegation attended a field visit to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to attain first-hand experience with the security setup present at this crucial transport hub. The study programme is being implemented as per the directions of the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) and is intended to further strengthen the bilateral relations and professional cooperation with Nepal. The visiting officers are on a 10-day study tour to India, where they will also meet other Central Armed Police Forces.