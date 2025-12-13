CISF holds counselling programme for families of kids with special needs

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has organised a special counselling programme for the families of children with special needs at its headquarters in New Delhi, aligning with the national initiative of the

Accessible India Campaign, or Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan. The hybrid mode session, presided over by Director General CISF Praveer Ranjan, saw participation from 74 CISF families across the country.

During the programme, the DG highlighted the ongoing welfare initiatives and proposed enhanced collaboration with NITI Aayog to strengthen support mechanisms for personnel.

Meera Bhatia, founder and CEO of Sai Swayam Sansthan, addressed the participants and shared valuable insights on early identification of special needs, home-based therapies, holistic development, pathways to higher education, and employment for specially abled children.

The Director General handed over a customised wheelchair to 12-year-old Master Aditya Sikarwar, son of HC/GD Sanjay Singh Sikarwar of CISF Unit Samadhi Sthal, as part of an important welfare gesture. The force reiterated its commitment to expanding welfare outreach and fostering an inclusive, supportive environment for its personnel and their families.