CISF hands over enhanced SBI CAPSP benefits

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in coordination with the State Bank of India (SBI) has released enhanced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each under the CAPSP Personal Accidental Insurance Scheme to the families of two CISF personnel who lost their lives during the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir on 14 August.

The two personnel—HC/GD Anand Kumar and HC/GD MK Biswal of the 7th Reserve Battalion—were deployed on Internal Security Duty at Chisoti Village, the last halt along the pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata Temple. As soon as a sudden cloudburst caused massive flash floods, both of them immediately started alerting pilgrims, directing them to safety and assisting in the evacuation of a large number of people. The timely intervention by these two indeed saved many lives.

However, in the process of carrying out these rescue efforts, the two jawans were washed away by the raging water. Their bodies were recovered after two days, and they were acclaimed as heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

CISF, which provides security to more than 360 critical installations across the country, has a strong welfare mechanism in place for serving personnel and for the families in case of death while in service. The existing provisions provide for an ex-gratia payment of approximately Rs 60 lakh on the part of CISF and the Ministry of Home Affairs. To extend better support, under the agreement with SBI, the Force has additional accidental insurance benefits for its personnel.

The insurance cheques of Rs 1 crore each were handed over to Madhu Sharma, wife of the late HC/GD Anand Kumar, and Sasmita Biswal, wife of the late HC/GD Manoj Kumar Biswal, in a solemn ceremony at CISF Headquarters by the Director General, CISF, along with SBI officers Suchitra Jain, DGM, B&O; Ranjan Kumar, Regional Manager, RBO; and Abhishek Kumar, Chief Manager, SBI CGO Complex. Senior officers of CISF were also present on this occasion.