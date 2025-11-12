‘CISF ensures peaceful Assembly polls in Bihar’

PATNA: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) played a pivotal role in ensuring that the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections were conducted smoothly, peacefully and without bias. Deployed across the state, CISF personnel maintained high standards of professionalism, discipline and public service, in line with the Force’s motto of Protection and Security, officials said on Tuesday.

A robust security grid was put in place to prevent disturbances and safeguard polling stations, sensitive pockets and election materials. Working alongside the local police, CISF teams helped enforce strict measures to curb illegal activities during the election period.

Security agencies seized 37 country-made guns, seven other weapons, 116 live rounds of ammunition, Rs 1.82 crore in unaccounted cash, 11.65 kg of ganja and 5,590 litres of illicit liquor. Officials said these actions were crucial to ensuring a free and secure voting environment.

Beyond their core mandate, CISF personnel also earned praise for their humane approach on polling days. Jawans assisted senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable voters, helping them reach booths and navigate polling premises safely. Their courteous conduct reinforced the democratic values of dignity, accessibility and inclusiveness, the officials said.

A total of 190 companies of CISF personnel were deployed for the elections. The operations were supervised by Deepak Verma, IG, Eastern Sector, with Amit Mathur, DIG (EZ-I) Patna, serving as the nodal officer. An expanded field-monitoring system with senior officers overseeing area-wise operations enabled better coordination and swift response across districts.