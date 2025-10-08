CISF DIG Mohanka’s book unravels world of aviation

NEW DELHI: A new book titled “Above and Beyond – Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation”, authored by Shiv Kumar Mohanka, DIG, CISF, was launched in New Delhi on Tuesday by Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

Speaking at the event, the minister described the book as “an encyclopedia of India’s aviation sector—a rare and remarkable feat,” noting that it captures the essence of India’s aviation journey “from the airside to the terminal and the landside.”

The book explores the fascinating and lesser-known aspects of air travel—from why food tastes different at 35,000 feet to how technology, safety, and sustainability are transform-ing modern aviation. Based on a survey of 1,500 flyers, it highlights 262 recurring passenger issues.