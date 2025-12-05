CISF DG Praveer Ranjan inaugurates Mahasagar Simulator Lab at RRU

GANDHINAGAR: In a big boost to India’s maritime security preparedness and capacity-building initiatives, CISF DG Praveer Ranjan inaugurated the Mahasagar Simulator Lab at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Thursday. The inauguration took place in the presence of RRU Vice Chancellor Prof Bimal N. Patel during the university’s flagship program, Samundra Rakshan 2.0.

The state-of-the-art Mahasagar Simulator Lab is developed to provide realistic and hands-on training in various maritime operations such as interdiction, navigation, hot pursuits, search and rescue, law enforcement, marine environmental response, and other operational maritime scenarios. The facility will support Indian maritime forces, maritime law enforcement agencies, Law of the Sea professionals, and experts from India as well as partner nations.

Addressing the function, DG CISF Praveer Ranjan underscored the increasing relevance of technology-driven maritime preparedness and integrated security architectures. Referring to the recently entrusted role of CISF as a Recognized Security Organization, he termed it an important mandate to develop unified port security systems in the country.

He called for a single national template on port security protocols, emphasising the requirement to institutionalise structured training and standardised certification programs, including the 5-day Port Security Assistant course, to bring in uniformity and professionalism in the maritime security architecture.

The conference brought together senior officials and experts from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Border Security Force, the marine police units from all 13 coastal states and union territories, besides others.