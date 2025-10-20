CISF DG celebrates Diwali with troops at Leh airport

LEH: Director General of Central Industrial Security Force, Praveer Ranjan, celebrated Diwali with CISF personnel deployed at Leh Airport—one of India’s most remote and difficult deployments.

Joined by Vinay Kajla, DIG, North Zone (Airports), the DG’s visit was intended to enhance the morale of troops serving away from their families in the extreme weather and high-altitude conditions of the region.

During the visit, Ranjan met with the troops, exchanging festival moments and words of inspiration. He lauded the dedication, professionalism, and grit of CISF personnel at Leh, who are still protecting crucial national assets in extreme climatic conditions.