CISF DG calls on J&K LG; discusses security situation and role of force

Srinagar: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the security situation and the role of the force in maintaining it, officials said here on Wednesday.

A CISF spokesman said Ranjan called on Sinha here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Additional Director General Sudhir Kumar and CISF Inspector General Navajyoti Gogoi.

“During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the prevailing security scenario and ongoing CISF deployments across Jammu & Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

He said the Lieutenant Governor was briefed on the force’s role and operational preparedness in safeguarding vital installations in the Union Territory. “The CISF currently has 12 units deployed in J&K, securing key establishments including airports, central jails, power grids and hydropower plants,” the spokesman said.

With the rapid pace of development projects underway in the region, the role and presence of CISF is expected to expand further in the coming days, he added.