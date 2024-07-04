‘CISF constable who slapped BJP MP Kangana shifted to Karnataka unit’

New Delhi: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport last month, has been transferred to a unit in Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry, official sources said on Wednesday.

Kaur was suspended by the central armed police force on June 6 soon after the alleged incident took place when the newly elected MP was travelling to Delhi. A police FIR was also lodged against the constable on a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The sources said Kaur is under suspension and has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion based in the Karnataka capital pending a disciplinary inquiry.

She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the fair interest of the investigation that is underway, they said.

A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said.

They said the inquiry would take some time, following which an appropriate decision would be taken.

Kaur, who is from Punjab’s Kapurthala district, joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with its aviation security group at the Chandigarh airport since 2021. She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment awarded against her in the force till now. Her husband too was posted at the Chandigarh airport.