CISF completes biggest-ever sports recruitment

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) concluded its biggest-ever sports recruitment exercise, a milestone for the force and India’s sporting landscape.

The programme supports the country’s long-term vision of developing young sportspersons and enhancing India’s position on the world stage in sports, especially with the nation shortlisted to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The recruitment campaign is an indication of a strategic emphasis on early identification of talent, professional development, gender balance, infrastructure building, and comprehensive support for athletes.

Over 75 per cent of the athletes just inducted are aged between 18 and 22, thus peaking in performance as India builds up to the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the 2036 Olympics, and other international sports events.

This record recruitment process started in May and saw unprecedented national interest, with more than 14,000 applications and 10,000 sportspersons showing up for trials at 16 centres such as Guwahati, Chandigarh, and Bhopal.

After a tough and highly competitive selection process, 332 sportspersons were selected, all being national-level medal winners. The team consists of 18 international gold medal winners and 56 national gold medal winners, highlighting the depth of sportspersons inducted into the force.

The recruitment is also significant in that it is the largest ever recruitment of female sportswomen into CISF, with 179 women being inducted into the force. The variegation of the recruitment is significant in that sportspersons hail from 23 states and six Union Territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.