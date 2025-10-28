CISF celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) launched the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 today, which will be celebrated in all its units throughout the country from October 27, 2025.

The week-long event seeks to instill values of integrity, transparency, and accountability in public service, reaffirming CISF’s pledge to ethical governance and professional excellence.

At the CISF Headquarters in New Delhi, the Director General, CISF, and top officers initiated the observance by administering to themselves the Integrity Pledge.

In his address to the gathering, the Director General underlined the importance of vigilance in maintaining good governance and exhorted all the personnel—especially those in command positions—to conduct themselves at the highest levels of honesty and justice in their professional conduct.

After the main event, all CISF units all over the nation conducted the Integrity Pledge to their officers and staff.

The observance is being commemorated with a series of activities in the form of workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns aimed at creating a culture of vigilance and moral conduct both within the Force and amongst citizens.