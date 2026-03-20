CISF, Ayush ministry ink pact to boost health and fitness

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Ayush to

promote health and wellness among its personnel, aiming to enhance fitness, resilience, and operational readiness.

The agreement was formalised at the CISF Headquarters, with IG (Administration) Pratibha Agarwal signing on behalf of the force and Adviser (Ayush) A. Raghu representing the ministry. The partnership seeks to integrate traditional healthcare systems such as Ayurveda and yoga into the daily routines of CISF personnel and their families.

Under the initiative, personnel will have access to regular yoga sessions, stress management programmes, and immunity-boosting practices rooted

in Ayush systems. Facilities for consultation and therapies, including Panchakarma, will also be made available. Awareness drives will be conducted to encourage healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare. The Ministry of AYUSH will provide technical expertise, including standardised wellness modules, treatment protocols, and trained professionals. CISF, in turn, will ensure the necessary infrastructure and administrative support to conduct health camps and programmes across its units nationwide. Plans are also underway to introduce Ayush OPD services within CISF establishments for easier access to care.

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan termed the MoU a significant step toward improving personnel well-being, while AYUSH Secretary Rajesh Kotecha emphasised the growing role of preventive healthcare in strengthening forces operating under demanding conditions.