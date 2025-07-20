CISF achieves historic sporting milestone with record 159 medals

Siliguri: In a ground-breaking development aligned with the Government of India’s Khelo Bharat Niti, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has made history by achieving its highest-ever medal tally in the 2024–25 sporting season.

The Force’s athletes secured a record 159 medals across various international, national, and All India Police competitions, underscoring CISF’s emergence as a sporting powerhouse.

One of the key highlights was CISF’s stellar performance at the World Police and Fire Games 2025, held recently in Birmingham, USA, where its athletes brought home 66 medals, contributing significantly to India’s overall tally. To honour this remarkable feat, the Director General of CISF felicitated the medal winners on July 14 at the CISF Headquarters in Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

This unprecedented success is the result of a host of visionary reforms and targeted investments in sports infrastructure and athlete welfare. These include: A six-fold increase in the sports Budget, now at Rs 6 crore, 300 days of special diet allowance annually (up from 200 days), Enhanced TA/DA provisions during camps and competitions, New gymnasiums and training facilities, Introduction of injury management systems, Appointment of an AIG-level officer for dedicated sports oversight.

Notably, a full-fledged mountaineering team has been constituted for the first time in CISF’s history, with an ambitious target of scaling Mount Everest by 2026.

Taking its sporting mission to the grassroots, CISF has launched its largest-ever sports recruitment drive to induct 433 promising athletes, including 229 women. The recruitment process, which began on July 7 and continues till July 29, is being conducted across 14 selection centres nationwide.

The drive has already received an overwhelming 12,868 applications, including 350 international and 3,968 national medal winners, reflecting the vast interest it has generated across the country.