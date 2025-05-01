CISCE board results: Girls outshine boys in Class 10, 12 by small margin

New Delhi: Girls outshone boys yet again in the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 and 12 exam results declared on Wednesday.

In the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.45 percent while that of boys was marginally lower at 98.64 percent.

Similarly, girls performed better than boys in class 12 too, with girls’ pass percentage at 99.45 percent and boys’ pass percentage at 98.64 percent.

The ICSE examination (Class 10) was conducted in 67 written subjects, of which 20 were Indian languages 14 were foreign languages and one was a classical language.

The ISC examination (Class 12) was conducted in 47 written subjects, 12 of them Indian languages, four foreign languages and two classical languages.

“Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker,” chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said.

The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be conducted in July.

A total of 2,52,557 candidates from 2,803 schools gave the Class 10 exams, of which 2,308 candidates could not clear the exams.

Out of 1,184 candidates who had learning difficulties such as dyslexia, 112 have scored above 90 percent. Thirteen out of 48 visually challenged candidates scored above 90 percent.

The western region has achieved the best pass percentage in class 10 exams at 99.83 percent, followed by the southern region with a pass percentage of 99.73 percent.

In the class 12 exams, there were 99,551 candidates from 1460 schools, and 973 of them could not clear the test.

Among the 257 with learning difficulties who appeared for the 12th boards, 29 candidates scored above 90 percent. Six out of 17 visually challenged candidates scored above 90 per cent.

The southern region has the best pass percentage at 99.76 percent in class 12 results, followed by the western region with a pass percentage of 99.72 percent.