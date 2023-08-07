‘CID to investigate college washroom filming case’

UDUPI: The Karnataka government has handed over the case of the three girls allegedly filming a fellow girl student inside a college washroom to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

“There is an allegation that a video was filmed in the toilet of a private college in Udupi, and as this is a sensitive case, it has been handed over to the CID for further investigation,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The incident, which took place on July 19, took a political turn with a series of protests in the town demanding action against the three students who allegedly filmed another girl inside the washroom of a college

here.