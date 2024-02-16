Churachandpur: School reopens with Armed forces assistance

NEW DELHI: In an effort to restore normalcy in Manipur, Assam Rifles operating under the Spear Corps of Indian Army assisted in reopening of INA Memorial High School in Gothal village of Churachandpur district in association with local administration. The school was closed from May 3, 2023, since the onset of violence in the state.

Acknowledging the importance of continuation of education for students, the Assam Rifles worked relentlessly towards resumption of curriculum at the school.

The Assam Rifles extended support for shifting the school to its new location, while ensuring safety of the assets. Stationery articles were also distributed to over 250 students coming from 15 remote villages.