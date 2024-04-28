‘Choice between those who opened fire at karsevaks and who built Ram temple’

Kasganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the opposition for keeping the Ram temple issue “hanging” and said the public has to choose between “those who opened fire at karsevaks and those who built the Ram temple.”



Shah made these remarks at a public rally in support of Rajveer Singh, the BJP candidate from Etah-Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking opposition party leaders for not attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony, Shah said, “The people who did not go to the consecration ceremony, they know that they are the people who shot at karsevaks.”

He asserted that there are two groups to choose from -- “one that fired shots at Ram bhakts and one that built the Ram temple”.

“The Congress, Rahul ‘baba’ and the party of Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) kept the Ram temple issue hanging for more than 70 years. You made Modi ji the prime minister for a second time and he did ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by doing the consecration ceremony on January 22,” Shah said. The home minister also alleged that the opposition parties ignored people from backward communities, who were granted their rights by Narendra Modi after he became prime minister.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi says that if the BJP gets 400 seats, it will remove reservation. I want to say that we had a full majority for two terms but Narendra Modi is a supporter of reservation.”

“I want to say that it is a Modi guarantee that neither the BJP will remove reservations for SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes) and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) nor will it allow anyone to do so,” Shah said.

Listing the BJP govt’s schemes, including free ration and homes to the poor, Shah said the free ration scheme will continue till 2029 if the BJP returns to power. He also hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Yadav for allegedly fielding only members of his family.