Chit fund commitee: Calcutta HC directs state to appoint nodal officer

Kolkata: With the state home secretary Nandini Chakraborty appearing virtually on Thursday, the Calcutta High Court directed the state to make appointment to the post of nodal officer of the committee formed by the court to ensure compensation for the victims of chit-fund entities in the state.

The bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth directed the Advocate General Kishore Datta to look into the matter. The court observed that six vacancies as per sanctioned strength have been filled up while the committee has received a request for creation of eight additional

posts.

“We are informed that the said proposal is under active consideration,” the court said.

Further, the court noted that the appointments to the posts have been made for a period of six months and it adversely affects the smooth functioning of the committee.

The court was assured by AG that corrective steps shall be taken in this matter.

The complaint is also there the state government is yet to give the clearance for fixing and paying the remuneration of the chairman of the committee.