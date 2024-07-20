Chirag Paswan blames Rahul for Ram Vilas exiting UPA

New Delhi: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan says Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to meet his father despite months of trying was a key reason for Ram Vilas Paswan leaving the Congress-led UPA and allying with the BJP just before the 2014 elections.

Asked about his opinion of Rahul Gandhi, Chirag Paswan said in an interaction at the agency’s headquarters that the Congress leader has of late begun taking his responsibility “a bit more seriously” and criticised his recent speech in Parliament as unbecoming of the Leader

of Opposition.