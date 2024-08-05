Chinese net threat to indigenous fish in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The use of Chinese nets in Cooch Behar is posing a serious threat to indigenous fish. These nets, which are widely available online, are causing harm to local aquatic life. The indiscriminate fishing practices enabled by these nets are not only trapping small native fish but also larger fish, frogs, and other aquatic animals, leading to a decline in biodiversity in the region’s ponds and rivers.



District Fisheries Officer Pranab Biswas stated, “Catching fish with Chinese nets during the rainy season is prohibited due to the risk of capturing young fish and disrupting the breeding cycle. We are investigating this issue and will take action against those who violate the regulations.”

Chinese nets, which range from 50 to 60 meters in length and are constructed with iron rings surrounded by mesh, are particularly problematic. They are designed to capture fish from both sides, resulting in a large number of unintended catches, including non-target species and fingerling. The cost of these nets varies between 4,000 and 15,000 rupees.

The Cooch Behar District Fisheries Department has noted the detrimental impact of these nets and has committed to taking special measures following an investigation into the matter. The use of such nets during the rainy season, when fish are spawning, exacerbates the problem, as it captures both juvenile fish and breeding adults, pushing local species towards extinction.