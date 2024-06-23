‘Chinese gear for Pak Army ends up with J&K terrorists’

Srinagar: Encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have led to the seizure of highly encrypted Chinese telecom gear “Ultra Set”, an equipment used by the Pakistani Army that has ended up in the hands of terror groups, officials said.

This has also raised concerns over undetected infiltrations from across the Line of Control and terrorists potentially residing in the outskirts of cities and villages, they said.

The seizure of the mobile handsets used by foreign terrorists, primarily from Pakistan and its occupied Kashmir, indicate that terror groups are receiving training, weapons and ammunition from state actors in Pakistan, said the officials aware of the matter.

These specialised handsets, exclusively customised by Chinese companies for the Pakistan Army, were seized after a gunfight in the intervening night of July 17-18 last year in the Sindarah top area of Surankote in Jammu region’s Poonch district and in April 26 this year after an encounter at the Check Mohalla Nowpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

While four foreign terrorists were killed in the Surankote encounter, two were gunned down in Sopore.

The “Ultra Set” handsets, which have also been found in the south of the Pir Panjal region, combine cell-phone capabilities with specialised radio equipment that does not rely on traditional mobile technologies like GSM or Code-Division Multiple Access (CDMA).