Chinese Consulate hosts reception to mark 76th foundation day

KOLKATA: Kolkata and China have long shared a deep and enduring bond. More than two centuries ago, the earliest Chinese immigrants made the City of Joy their home, and since then Kolkata has nurtured the largest Chinese community in India.

A hundred years ago, Rabindranath Tagore’s historic visit to China laid the foundation for cultural exchange, and the Cheena Bhavana he later established at Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan continues to serve as a bridge of friendship between the two nations. Over eight decades ago, Bejoy Kumar Basu of Kolkata joined the Indian medical mission to aid the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression.

Returning home, he pioneered the practice of traditional Chinese acupuncture in India and devoted his life to strengthening ties between the two countries. It was this rich legacy that Acting Consul General Qin Yong celebrated at the 76th Chinese National Day Reception in Kolkata on Friday, highlighting the city’s unique role in nurturing India-China friendship. According to Yong, in recent years, exchanges and dialogues between West Bengal and China have improved in various fields, such as trade, culture, media, think tanks and youth, fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people connectivity.