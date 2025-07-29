China has not intruded even an inch into Indian territory since 1962: Rijiju in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: China has not intruded “even an inch” into Indian territory nor occupied any additional land in Arunachal Pradesh since the 1962 war, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rijiju said this while intervening during the debate on Operation Sindoor to counter Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s claim on Chinese encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is important to correct the record. Since 1962, China has not intruded even an inch into our territory nor occupied any additional land. This fact must be made clear,” Rijiju said.

“When Akhilesh Yadav said that China has entered and occupied areas in the state I come from, I felt it was necessary to clarify. The area China currently holds in Arunachal was already under its control either before or during the 1962 war,” he said.

Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lower House, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that India’s foreign policy has “completely collapsed” and called China a “monster” that will “gobble up our land and market”.

He warned that China would not only snatch India’s territory but also dominate its market.

“Our threat is not from Pakistan. The bigger threat is China, which is capturing both our land and our economy,” Yadav asserted.