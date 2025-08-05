‘China guru’ Rahul Gandhi vowed to weaken India: BJP

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court rapped Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the Indian Army, the BJP on Monday tore into the Congress leader and alleged that he has vowed to “weaken India and strengthen China”.

Calling Gandhi “China guru”, the ruling party claimed that Gandhi and his party also “hate” the Indian armed forces and that he is being “remote controlled by foreign forces”.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. The top court, however, censured the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing.

Latching on to the apex court’s observations, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Gandhi keeps making “immatured, irresponsible and anti-India comments” even though he has been rapped by various courts for such remarks in the past.

“Today when the Supreme Court’s comment has come, it won’t be wrong to say that Rahul Gandhi has certainly vowed to weaken India and strengthen China,” Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Showing a purported picture of Rahul Gandhi signing some document in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the BJP spokesperson claimed that the Congress leader had signed a party-to-party memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Communist Party of China.

“That’s why Rahul Gandhi was saying that our soldiers were thrashed by Chinese soldiers, be it (in) Doklam or Galwan, while every Indian was standing by India and brave soldiers of India,” he charged.

They never tell the people of India what was there in the Congress’ party-to-party MoU with the Communist Party of China, he said.

“It seems Rahul Gandhi has love for China and Pakistan in his veins, but no love for India,” he added.