Chilean Prez to visit India next week

New Delhi: Chile President Gabriel Boric Font will pay a five-day state visit to India beginning April 1 to explore ways to shore up bilateral cooperation in a number of areas including trade and defence.

It will be Boric’s first visit to India in his capacity as the president.

The Chilean leader is coming to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, announcing the trip.

Boric will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, senior officials, business associations and media.

Apart from New Delhi, Boric will also travel to Agra, Mumbai and Bengaluru before returning to Chile on April 5.

“President Boric will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1, covering the entire gamut of India-Chile relations,” the MEA said in a statement.

PM Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

The Chilean president will also hold discussions with his Indian counterpart Draupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.