Chile President to begin five-day state visit to India from April 1

New Delhi: President of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font will pay a State Visit to India from April 1-5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. Boric will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business associations, media and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connect. This will be President Boric's first visit to India in his capacity as President and he is scheduled to Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before returning to Chile on April 5.

During the visit, Boric will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi on April 1, covering the entire gamut of India-Chile relations. PM Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. Boric will also call on President Draupadi Murmu and hold discussions with her. The President will host a banquet in the visiting digintary's honour. "India's relations with Chile have traditionally been warm and friendly. Chile is an important partner for India in the Latin American region. Chile was the only country in the LAC region to send a Special Envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947. The two countries have commonality of views on several international issues including UNSC reforms, climate change, renewable energy and terrorism. Chile is also an important trading partner for India in the LAC region," read a statement issued by the MEA. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, Boric will meet the political leadership, business and industry representatives, start-ups, innovators and tech leaders. The MEA stated that the forthcoming State Visit of President Boric will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.