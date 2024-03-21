Children stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy report; 2nd accused arrested after surrender

Budaun/Bareilly (UP): The brother of the main accused in the chilling murder of a neighbour’s two children in Budaun was arrested after he surrendered at a police post in Bareilly, police said on Thursday.

The postmortem report of the slain children has revealed that the assailant stabbed the elder brother 13 times and his sibling 11 times, officials said, adding injury marks have been found on the neck, chest and other parts of bodies of the two children. Javed, who had been absconding since the murders in Baba Colony on Tuesday, surrendered at satellite police outpost of Baradari police station in neighbouring Bareilly district, Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said. A video clip that surfaced online purportedly showed Javed pleading with a group of people confronting him to take him to the police.In the video, The video was apparently shot at an autorickshaw stand close to the police post. “I have nothing to do with the incident. He (Sajid) was my elder brother. He did that but I have nothing to do with the incident,” Javed is heard saying in the video.

Bareilly SSP Dhule Sushil Chandrabhan said that the district police handed over Javed to the Budaun police after completing formalities. The Budaun police have taken Javed to places associated with the crime. Sources said that he would be produced in the court later.

Sajid, who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality, entered the house of the family known to him on Tuesday and allegedly attacked Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8) and Yuvraj (10) with a knife. Ayush and Ahaan died on the spot, while Yuvraj was admitted to the hospital. Hours after the double murder, Sajid was gunned down in an encounter with the police.

Both Sajid and Javed face murder charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The Budaun district administration has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into Sajid’s police encounter. The mother of the accused brothers,

Nazrin, however, told reporters on Wednesday that Sajid’s wife is not pregnant.