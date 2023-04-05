‘Children of state’ Bill introduced in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

In a pioneering move that is driven by his humanitarian approach, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is all set to create a new institutional model for after-care, protection and self-reliance of orphan’s children in the state. His government on Wednesday introduced HP Sukhasharya (Care, Protection and self- reliance of children of state) Bill 2023 in the state assembly to ensure legal protection, care, development and vocational training of children lodged at shelter homes in Himachal Pradesh.

In this first ever move, the government has proposed to establish Sukhasharya facilities in the state where all orphans, semi-orphans, and specially abled children will be lodged and facilitated to pursue their higher studies, go in for competitive exams and even set-up their ventures with funding from the state. The Bill, introduced in the House by minister for welfare and social empowerment Col (Rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil, was earlier cleared by the state Cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday.

“The children lodged in the shelter homes will be given the status of — Children of the State,” said Sukhu, resolving to work for shaping their future almost on the lines of the rest of the children. The children between the age of 18 to 27 years will be given full help in the matters of their clothing, higher education, vocational education/training, coaching and setting-up of their commercial ventures to facilitate their re-integration into mainstream society and even set-up start-ups or self-employment ventures. The Bill also makes special provisions for inter or intra-state annual exposure visits to the children of these institutions. Further, the government helps in their recurring deposit accounts to be opened in the banks to make contributions as part of their self-spending.

The Bill also proposes a provision of allotting three Biswas government land and a grant for the construction of houses to landless orphans.

The law also makes certain provisions for taking punitive action for any violations done under the act. Only yesterday, Sukhu had invited 69 children from the child care home to the state assembly to watch proceedings and later shared food with them.