Chief Secy urges swift onboarding of notified services onto AAS

Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal has issued directives to all Administrative Secretaries, urging them to expedite the on boarding process for all remaining notifi ed services, including their subparts, onto the Auto Appeal System (AAS).This measure is aimed at ensuring continuous monitoring of the AAS to facilitate the timely and transparent delivery of public services under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014. Currently, 404 services spanning various departments have already been integrated into the AAS.

