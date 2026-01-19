Chief secy: Renewed push for infrastructure growth in J&K

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday said the Union territory is undergoing a new wave of infrastructure growth, with projects worth lakhs of crores being implemented across sectors such as connectivity, power, health and social security.

“There are projects running into lakhs of crores being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. The pace of development in recent years has accelerated significantly and this momentum will continue,” Dulloo told news agency in an interview here.

Outlining the government’s development roadmap, he said the total cost of 61 development works currently on the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) list is Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

“It covers sectors such as connectivity, energy and social infrastructure. Of these, 15 projects worth Rs 69,000 crore have been completed, while the remaining 46 projects involving Rs 3.43 lakh crore are under execution,” he said.

The chief secretary said railway connectivity to the Kashmir Valley has been as a key achievement, with train services operational on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line following completion of the Chenab rail bridge, and allied projects are progressing steadily.

“Once dream project (rail link to Kashmir) has been fulfilled under the leadership of the prime minister. Several major road projects, tunnels and alternate connectivity corridors are also underway, including the Sadhna Pass tunnel to improve access to border and remote areas in North Kashmir,” he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, projects worth around Rs 4,300 crore are being implemented to strengthen rural connectivity, with additional proposals sent to the Centre, he added.

In the power sector, Dulloo said projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) are aimed at reducing transmission and distribution losses and improving supply in far-flung areas. “Power generation projects are also being fast-tracked to support long-term growth,” he said.

On hydropower projects, Dulloo said keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance has removed earlier restrictions. “All those restrictions have gone. This will help fast-track projects like Pakal Dul and Kishanganga,” he said.